Real Madrid Femenino Assistant Coach Irene Ferreras Becomes Head Coach Of Déportivo Abanca

Irene Ferreras, who was the assistant coach to both David Aznar and his successor Alberto Toril at Real Madrid Femenino during the 2021-22 season, will be the head coach of Reto Iberdrola (the second tier of women’s football) side Déportivo Abanca from the 2022-23 season. The 33-year-old coach was presented at the club’s grounds.

Irene Ferreras (@1REN3_F) ya ha sido presentada como nueva entrenadora del Dépor Abanca: pic.twitter.com/YEdZaWidNt — Riazor.org (@riazororg) July 27, 2022

It was first reported in June that Ferreras was going to be signing for Déportivo Abanca for the next season. Ferreras’ previous managerial stints include managing Olimpico de Moratalaz (2015-16), FF La Solana (2016-17), Rayo Vallecano B (2017-18), Rayo Vallecano (2018-19), and Valencia Femenino (2019-20).

Ferreras also gave her first conference as the head coach of Dépor Abanca, stating that it was the best option for her.

“It was simple. From the first interview, I realised it was a different club. That it could fit in with what I am as a coach. Obviously women’s football is still small, I have a lot of people I know who were here or who may have passed through here, all the references have been positive. It was the best option for me to continue my career,” she said.

Irene Ferreras was a highly respected member of the coaching staff as the players liked her. We would like to thank her for her contributions to the club during the 2021-22 season and wish her luck for the next chapter in her managerial career.