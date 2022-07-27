Real Madrid renew Peter Federico’s contract until 2025 — report

Highly promising winger and one of the jewels of Real Madrid Castilla, Peter Federico, has renewed his contract with Real Madrid, according to a report in Marca today.

The report states that the contract was signed by all parties on Tuesday, and stems from an important detail: Peter had many suitors around Europe this off-season, and the club wanted to secure his services.

Peter’s contract previously ran until 2024, and contained a 50m release clause. The clause remains the same, but his salary goes up, and puts him in the bracket of one of the highest earners at Castilla.

Peter provided some really good cameos for Carlo Ancelotti last season, even if limited. He is a good line-breaker and pro-active dribbler who works hard. His talent is undeniable, so it’s easy to see why Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid’s board wanted to ensure they can keep the winger.