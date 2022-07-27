Luka Jovic: “I needed a manager who would believe in me and would work me hard”

Luka Jovic has already scored a couple goals in preseason his new club, Fiorentina. Both goals were against lower league Italian sides with the Florence baed club running riot on the scoresheet, but nonetheless the goals would help the Serbian’s confidence. In a new interview, speaking to DAZN, Jovic discussed his aspirations for next season and his honor at wearing the Real Madrid shirt:

“I don’t know how much I can talk about next season’s goals, but I would like to win the Conference League. The Viola fans deserve a lot of success, Fiorentina made it to Europe and it’s time to stay there consistently.

“We’re training as best we can for the start of next season, it takes time for a player to get used to the concepts of a new role. I wore the Real shirt for three years, I was able to work with the best players and coaches in the world. I learned a lot and gained experience.”

The 24-year-old striker went on to reveal why he chose Fiorentina as his new club.

“For several reasons. The most important were ambitions and that the coach plays an attacking football. Fiorentina are one of the few teams in Italy that plays attacking football.

“As you know many Balkan players have played in Florence, and now there are three more Serbs. I can only hope to replicate the successes of the past.

“This is what I needed. I needed to train with such a coach, who would push you to work so hard and believe in you. We hope to do great things together, “ Jovic revealed.

After a game where Jovic scored, but missed a penalty — his new coach Vicenzo Italiano defended the player and said: “I think Jovic will have these ups and downs for quite a while yet, as he needs to improve physically before he can make the most of his undoubted qualities. He needs to be in good shape, an athlete at 100 per cent.”

Italiano believes in Jovic and if he can get back to peak fitness levels then the goals may flourish.