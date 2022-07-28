Reinier’s departure stalled, deals with Benfica or Valladolid fell through -report

Real Madrid midfielder Reinier Jesus hasn’t found a new club yet and the situation is becoming more and more critical as Los Blancos try to secure a loan deal for him so that he can develop as a player, according to a report from AS.

Weeks ago, it looked like Benfica were ready to complete a move for Reinier. In fact, it was reportedly a permanent move with just an option for Real Madrid to buy him back, but this particular aspect of the deal is what ultimately made Benfica withdraw their offer, as they wanted to have control of Reinier’s future.

Valladolid were also interested in the player but they will have to let some other members of their current squad go before they can afford a loan deal for Reinier.

As things stand right now, Reinier is training at Valdebebas and will be a member of Raul’s Real Madrid Castilla if Los Blancos can’t find a better club for him this transfer window. One way or another, it looks like Reinier’s future as a quality player in elite football is becoming more and more complicated.