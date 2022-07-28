Real Madrid top of Amazon shirt sales list last season

Real Madrid reportedly had the best-selling shirt on Amazon amongst the top four European leagues, according to a study from Amazon ad agency partner Kiliagon.

The club reportedly reached 3.3 million euros in sales last season, according to the report. This was an increase of about 400% from the last study completed in 2018. PSG was the second best-selling shirt on Amazon with 2.2 million euros sold. PSG broke the million euros mark for the first time, which has been attributed to the signing of Lionel Messi last summer.

Milan rounded out the top three with 1.5 million euros worth of shirt merchandise sold. The only other Spanish club reported within the top ten of Amazon sales was Barcelona ranked in sixth place on the list at around 700,000 euros sold.

The study concluded that Real Madrid’s shirt sales can be credited to their success on the pitch last season finding a 166% growth in sales. This drastic increase was found measuring the comparison in keyword searches between the two weeks prior to the Champions League Final and the two weeks following their 14th European championship.