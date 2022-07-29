Open Thread: 29 July 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and Felipejack.
Another 9 is possible
| "Another 9 is still possible"— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2022
• Real Madrid will sign a new forward if Mayoral, Asensio or Ceballos leave. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/aysi1hG23R
The requisites, according to AS, for the 9 is: young, European, reasonable price and he must accept to be a substitute. From AS, these are the options that Real Madrid should consider:
- Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart, 25 years old, valued at €22.4M)
- Brian Brobbey (Ajax, 20 years, €8.4M)
- Benjamin Sesko (Salzburg, 19 years, €12.3M).
- Jonathan Burkardt (Mainz, 22 years, €13.9M).
- Georginio Rutter (Hoffenheim, 20 years, €15.4M)
- Roko Simic (Salzburg, 18 years, €5.8M).
- Armando Broja (Chelsea, 20 year, €20.7M)
- Noah Okafor (Salzburg, 22 years, €11.2M).
Shooting practice
During the recent training session, Vinicius did a specific training session to improve his shooting inside the box. Ancelotti gave him several advices. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/MOQtseelLO— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2022
Loading comments...