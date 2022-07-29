 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 29 July 2022

﻿Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Another 9 is possible

The requisites, according to AS, for the 9 is: young, European, reasonable price and he must accept to be a substitute. From AS, these are the options that Real Madrid should consider:

  • Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart, 25 years old, valued at €22.4M)
  • Brian Brobbey (Ajax, 20 years, €8.4M)
  • Benjamin Sesko (Salzburg, 19 years, €12.3M).
  • Jonathan Burkardt (Mainz, 22 years, €13.9M).
  • Georginio Rutter (Hoffenheim, 20 years, €15.4M)
  • Roko Simic (Salzburg, 18 years, €5.8M).
  • Armando Broja (Chelsea, 20 year, €20.7M)
  • Noah Okafor (Salzburg, 22 years, €11.2M).

Shooting practice

