Open Thread: 29 July 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and Felipejack.

Another 9 is possible

| "Another 9 is still possible"



• Real Madrid will sign a new forward if Mayoral, Asensio or Ceballos leave. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/aysi1hG23R — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2022

The requisites, according to AS, for the 9 is: young, European, reasonable price and he must accept to be a substitute. From AS, these are the options that Real Madrid should consider:

Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart, 25 years old, valued at €22.4M)

Brian Brobbey (Ajax, 20 years, €8.4M)

Benjamin Sesko (Salzburg, 19 years, €12.3M).

Jonathan Burkardt (Mainz, 22 years, €13.9M).

Georginio Rutter (Hoffenheim, 20 years, €15.4M)

Roko Simic (Salzburg, 18 years, €5.8M).

Armando Broja (Chelsea, 20 year, €20.7M)

Noah Okafor (Salzburg, 22 years, €11.2M).

Shooting practice