Gareth Bale visits Real Madrid’s camp in Los Angeles

Former Real Madrid player Gareth Bale visited the team’s pre-season stage in Los Angeles and met his former teammates. Bale, who signed for Los Angeles Football Club this summer, also met coach Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff.

Now that Bale is gone and the controversy is over, it’s good to see that the Welshman and his former teammates still get along just fine. Bale’s tenure in the Spanish capital didn’t end the way it should have, but his legacy is still there and he was a crucial player during the last decade, so it seems that his relationship with the club will be normal now that the dust has settled.

Real Madrid will face Juventus in the last game of the 2022 pre-season stage this Saturday. The players will then focus on the upcoming UEFA European Supercup Final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

NBA star and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young also visited Real Madrid’s training session this Thursday.