Real Madrid hold pre-season scrimmage with Valverde starting on the right wing

Real Madrid held a preseason scrimmage during Friday’s training session as coach Carlo Ancelotti wanted to test his starting XI for the upcoming matches against Juventus this Saturday, and more importantly against Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Supercup Final.

Fede Valverde started on Real Madrid’s right wing and it looks like he will be deployed in that spot ahead of Rodrygo, at least for the first few games of the season. Dani Carvajal rejoined the squad in training and played as a right-back, so Ancelotti was able to repeat his starting XI from the past Champions League Final against Liverpool.

That unit faced the team’s second unit, with Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Rudiger, Vallejo, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Ceballos, Asensio, Rodrygo and Hazard playing. Odriozola and Vinicius Tobias also had the opportunity to play some minutes and the score of this scrimmage has not been disclosed just yet.

Los Blancos will face Juventus in the last match of the ongoing pre-season before heading back to Spain, where they will wrap up this stage and get ready for the first few official matches of the 2022-2023 season.