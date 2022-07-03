Open Thread: 3 July 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

A look at 3 potential future right backs.

With Dani Carvajal having a late season resurrgence Los Blancos do not need to spend heavily on the right back position. More so when you look at 3 potential inhouse back up options.

The first is long-time prospect Sergio Santos, whom Madridistas should get to see more of in 2022/23 unless he is sold in a deal similiar to Mario Gila. He is furthest in his development towards first team football. Next is a high-end attacking right back prospect from Shakhtar Donetsk in Vinicius Tobias, and the early returns on the Brazilian are already strong. His attacking upside is unquestioned but he has work to do defensively.

Finally you have Jesus Fortea poached from Atletico. Consdiered one of the crown jewels of the Los Rojiblancos’ academy the 15-year-old will play for the U18s next season, which shows his remarkably fast development as a right back. Defenders usually move up the youth ranks more slowly.

Biggest Sponsorship Deals across Europe.

Real Madrid with Fly Emirates is the biggest shirt sponsorship deal in Europe. @Lu_Class_ #rmalive ✈️ pic.twitter.com/RlAtkVBtPN — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 2, 2022

Change in position request.

Eden Hazard has requested to change his position to Carlo Ancelotti. From a left winger to a central playmaker. The coach will analyse this during the pre-season. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 2, 2022

How many G+A can we expect this season?

