Real Madrid sell Victor Chust for €1 million

Real Madrid have decided to sell Spanish center-back Victor Chust to Cadiz for €1 million, according to a report from MARCA. Chust spent the 2021-2022 season in Cadiz and the Andalusian club decided to keep him.
Madrid will keep 50% of his rights and an opportunity to match any future offer Cadiz get for the player.
Chust’s performances for Cadiz were somewhat disappointing and Real Madrid probably realized that the center-back doesn’t have the quality to be a role player in the squad, so selling him for €1 million makes sense.
Cadiz were interested in adding a defender to their squad and now they have him in Victor Chust, so they will likely drop their interest in academy defender Rafa Marin, who was a target for them. That means that Marin will likely keep playing with Castilla this season, although Ancelotti could use during the first few games in the Copa del Rey.
