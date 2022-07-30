Open Thread: 30 July 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The last training in USA

Real Madrid trained for the last time in the USA. pic.twitter.com/ZR9gTwJmMm — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 29, 2022

In the last training in USA, the squad played a training game. The teams were starters vs substitutes - with the starters meaning the team who started the UCL final.

“Starters”: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Fede Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

“Substitutes”: Lunin, Lucas V., Rudiger, Nacho, Vallejo; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Ceballos; Asensio, Hazard, Rodrygo.

Starters won 2-0.

The last preseason game

Tomorrow, Real Madrid will face Juventus as the last game of the preseason (04:00 CEST). It is expected that those players who started the UCL final will have more minutes. They are also expected to start the Super Cup game vs Frankfurt on 10th of August.

Marca: a striker signing is not likely

According to the journal, the club does not want any more cases of players like Mariano or Jovic and this is what is making the signing of striker less likely this summer . A signing in the next transfer window, after the World Cup, is more likely than “now”. Marca also stated that a Aldebayor type of striker was contemplated and then rejected by the club.

However, per report from the English journal Standard, Real contacted Chelsea about the signing of Armando Broja. The forward has 20 years and his current contract goes until 2026. Apparently, the English club had refused an offer of £30 million from West Ham.