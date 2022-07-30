Real Madrid vs Juventus 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch pre-season online

Real Madrid face Juventus in the last match of the 2022 pre-season stage. Coach Carlo Ancelotti publicly said that he will use this game to prepare his starters for the upcoming European Supercup Final against Eintracht Frankfurt, so this friendly will be a bit more serious than the previous two matches.

Fede Valverde will start on the right wing, meaning that Rodrygo will kick the season off as a reserve, just like new signing Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni. Ancelotti wants to reward the men who got the job done last season, but the Italian coach will likely have to give those three guys a fair chance to prove their worth with the rest of the starters sooner rather than later.

Real Madrid should be trying to earn their first win of this pre-season stage tonight, even if Juventus are a quality team. Los Blancos must gain some confidence and momentum and tonight seems the perfect opportunity for them to do so.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRE-SEASON

Date: 07/30/2022

Time: 04:00 CET, 11:00pm EST.

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.

Available TV: La 1 TVE, FOX Deportes

Available Streaming: FOX Sports App

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.