Chiellini on tonight’s game: “The most important thing is that there are no injuries”

Legendary Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, who knows plays for LAFC as Gareth Bale’s teammate, spoke to Marca ahead of tonight’s Real Madrid vs Juventus game. The full interview has not been published yet, but Marca did release a couple relevant quotes to tonight’s game which we’ve posted below:

Is he watching the game?

“Yes, yes, of course I’m going to the stadium. I’ll support my team, Juventus. It’s a great pre-season game. The most important thing is that there are no injuries. I’m very happy to see them against Real Madrid, which is a great team, with fantastic players. It’s the best way to prepare for the season for Juventus, but also for Real Madrid. Next season is going to be a very difficult one, with the World Cup in the middle, and it’s important to start in the best way”.

What is the importance of the game?

“It’s a friendly, for sure, but at the same time it’s not because it’s against a great team. It’s important to get more in shape. That there are no injuries is the main thing. Then, the result is important, playing better than Real Madrid.”

“It’s a little different for both of them, because Real Madrid comes from the top of the highest; for Juventus it is more important than for Real Madrid”.