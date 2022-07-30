Drawing Board: Casemiro pulling ears

Welcome to our drawing board. A few times per month, our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s this week’s drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Recently, in an interview with Brazilian program ‘Grande Círculo’, which is a show on Sportv, Casemiro was asked about the influence he has on two young Brazilian players in the team, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes:

“Vini and Rodyrgo know that I am the one that pulls their ear,” Casemiro said. “I have even watched their interviews and critiqued them afterwards. I am always the one bringing them back to reality. They succeeded, they arrived, but now the challenge is to maintain and increase this level for many years”

Here is Finn’s take on the quote: