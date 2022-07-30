Real Madrid vs Juventus, 2022 preseason: Predicted lineup

Real Madrid face Juventus at the Rose Bowl in what will be the last pre-season game for Los Blancos. Coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that the starting lineup he deploys today will be the same who get on the field when Madrid face Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Supercup Final, and it looks like the Italian coach wants to reward the men who got the job done last season.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Most fans want to see players like Rodrygo, Rudiger or Tchouameni proving their worth, but they will all have to wait. This will be a very long season for Real Madrid, so Ancelotti will have the opportunity to make some rotations very often, so while everybody wants to see Rodrygo and the new signings playing with the first unit, patience will be needed for the time being.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRE-SEASON

Date: 07/30/2022

Time: 04:00 CET, 11:00pm EST.

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.

Available TV: La 1 TVE, FOX Deportes

Available Streaming: FOX Sports App

