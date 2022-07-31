Timo Werner offered to Real Madrid—report

Timo Werner, the 26-year-old German striker, has been offered to Real Madrid by Chelsea, according to a report from Cadena Ser on the program, El Laguero.

Real Madrid will use the next 12 days to decide if they should sign a back-up striker for Karim Benzema or not. Eden Hazard has failed to convince in his limited appearances in preseason as a false nine and the club may explore other options. The German has been offered to the club, but it’s unclear whether the player himself would accept a back-up role as he is eager to leave Chelsea in search of more playing time. Reports in Germany earlier this week had linked Timo Werner with a return to RB Leipzig. Newcastle United is also said to have made an enquiry.

If Real Madrid decide to pursue the striker, a transfer fee of 35 million euros has been suggested, with the possibility of a loan deal + an option-to-buy. In addition to playing as a striker, Werner has the ability to play on both the left and right wing. Last season, the German made 37 appearances —scoring 11 goals and providing 6 assists. Real Madrid want to have their squad finalized ahead of the new season and will make a decision within the next 12 days.