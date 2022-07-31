Real Madrid interested in 17-year-old Bayer Leverkusen starlet for Castilla

Iker Bravo, a 17-year-old Spanish striker for Bayer Leverkusen, is on the radar of Real Madrid, according to a report from MARCA as well as Ramon Alvarez de Mon. A return to Spain, would mean the player would be incorporated into Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla team with the idea of gradually integrating him into the first team. Los Blancos are not the only team interested in Bravo, as Atletico Madrid are also said to be heavily interested.

Iker Bravo is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents to emerge out of Spain. The 17-year-old spent time at Barcelona’s at La Masia before leaving for a new opportunity at Bayer Leverkusen at the end of 2020.

Bravo has been prolific since moving to Germany and has even played for the Bayer Leverkusen first team. In his first three games in Germany, Bravo scored three goals in three games for the Under-17’s side before being promoted to the U19 team where he produced seven goals and three assists in only 14 matches. He made his senior debut for the club in October 2021.

Bravo is an ever-present in the Spanish National team youth set-up. For the Spain Under-17 national team, he has netted 11 goals in 14 games. This past season, he has was called up to the Under-19 Spain team, and has made three appearances. It’s unclear whether Iker Bravo has any intention of leaving Germany this summer, but both Madrid based clubs are poised to make a move if he does want to return home.