Starting XI and Match Thread: Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-season 2022

The last pre-season game of 2022 is upon us. Tonight at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, Real Madrid conclude their mini pre-season tour, which consisted of three games. They will face off against Juventus in search of their first win of a non-consequential string of games.

Tonight, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to roll with the starting XI that won him the Champions League in the 2021 - 2022 season, something that he did allude to in the mixed zone post-game vs Club America in San Francisco. It also appears that he’ll use that same starting XI vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup in August, as he said that that game is an extension of last season. Tonight’s game is a good test run.

Starting XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema

Juventus: TBD

