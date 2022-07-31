First win: 31 July 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

A first win of the season.

It was not only the first win of the season, but it was also the best game from the team. Juventus didn’t have any chance and Courtois barely worked in the game. Los Blancos controlled the game no matter them team in the pitch. Look this beautiful sequence from KCM.

In a positive note, Hazard made probably his best play and performance wearing a Real Madrid shirt after his many injuries. If he continues like that, he’ll definitely be useful and I’m wonder how good he can be with Benzema in the pitch too.

The special shirts used in today’s game

It’s a limited edition that represents a share commitment for a more inclusive and diverse football culture.

Casemiro is the starter.

Ancelotti talked to Casemiro yesterday. The coach assured the player he is the starter and he doesn’t have to worry about Tchoauméni, according to a report from AS. The journal also stated that KCM is the starting midfield for Ancelotti and new players have to adapt to the dynamics.

Obviously, it is too soon to tell for sure, but at the moment I think the team’s formation is the 4-3-3. So, I don’t think Carlo will make experiments with different formations as a report suggested. Even when the new players played during this preseason, Carlo kept the 4-3-3. This early report stated Carlo was thinking about a 4-4-2 with Tchoaumeni in a double pivot. Well, from the preseason and recent reports, KCM and 4-3-3 will continue to be deployed.

However, as we saw in today’s game vs Juventus, the team didn’t play in the low-block. The team pressed higher. We also saw the team pressing higher in the other games. So, I agree with Kyian: Carlo is trying to bring the press back. The question is - what Carlo will do if the press turns be bad in any point of the season (do not forget there is a World Cup in November)? Are we going to see again the low-block?