Managing Madrid Podcast: Juventus Post-Game

In this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse discusses:

The new kick-off routine, as well as changes in set-pieces on free kicks and corner kicks

The improvement seen with the team’s high press

Battles between Toni Kroos - Di Maria, Valverde - Alex Sandro

Locatelli impressive for Juve, Vlahovic underwhelming

Alaba and Casemiro interchange

Rudiger at right center back

The intricate play between Hazard, Asensio, and Vallejo on the 2nd goal scored by RM

The 2nd string comp vs 2016/2017

And more

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)