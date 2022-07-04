Open Thread: July 4th, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

LAST RIDE...?

As of now, we have 5 players with only 1 year left on their contracts. Meaning that they’re entering their last season with us. In order of importance, the players are as follows: Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Borja Mayoral & Mariano Diaz. Our club has only tried to renew Kroos and Asensio. But to no avail with either players.

Crazy thing is that apart from Kroos, every other player with one year left on their deals are in their mid 20’s with the average age being 25. Toni Kroos may be planing to retire here sooner than we think, he’s said so in the past. Which could be why he hasn’t renewed. As usual, there’s a lot of talk around Ceballos getting a role increase, which is doubtful. And our club has accepted to let Mariano leave free of charge, no transfer fee, they just want him gone.

TRANSFER WINDOW

The transfer window is open, the rumors will soon pickup steam. Some clubs have already been doing business since before the window opened, others are about to get started. Our main priority now is to sell players. 10 years ago, and with this arsenal of young players that we don’t use. We could hold the market for a handsome ransom and would’ve walked out with close to 100+ Mil in sales/profit from all those players combined. But after Covid, today, we’d be lucky to get anything reasonable for them in total.Other wise new signings will be difficult and we’ll be stuck with rumors for another year. A name i won’t mind seeing here is Son, from spurs. I don’t like dealing with Levy but Son would be a good signing. He can also play right wing proper.

KUBO

I really wish the club would sort out Kubo’s future much sooner. This guy is extremely talented and can make it here. He’s on his way to Sociedad but they want a permanent deal and no loan.

LOAN WARRIORS

Personally, i’m tired of our Loan warriors. No More Loans for any first team member. Permanent moves only.

ICYMI:

