Real Madrid to sign an analyst from Atletico Madrid’s youth academy — report

Following the signing of Atletico Madrid youth team right-back Jesus Fortea, Real Madrid continue in their quest of signing figures from Atleti’s academy now that the pact of non-aggression between the two clubs’ youth system has been broken.

A report in Marca today states that Real Madrid will sign one of the analysts in Atletico’s youth academy. The analyst is known particularly by Alvaro Arbeloa, who is not only a former Real Madrid player, but also a manager in the Real Madrid youth ranks. It is reported that Arbeloa knows that the analyst, unnamed, is disgruntled at Atletico, and the former player has been pushing Real Madrid to bring the analyst over to Real Madrid’s youth team as a result.

The coup seems to be successful, although little is known outside of that.

Certainly, this will now only create more tension between both sides, as Real Madrid have wasted no time signing figures from Atletico’s academy.