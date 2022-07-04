Real Madrid want Sergio Arribas to stay at Castilla for another season -report

Real Madrid believe that academy player Sergio Arribas should stay at Castilla for another season, according to a report from Sergio Santos. However, the player has offers to join some La Liga clubs and would rather leave and play meaningful minutes in elite football, per that same report.

Arribas is about to turn 21 years old and has played more than 4,000 minutes in Castilla, so it’s hard to blame him for thinking that he has earned a chance to play in a better division. Real Madrid might think that keeping Arribas at Castilla will give Ancelotti the chance to use him if needed, but the truth is that the young attacker wouldn’t play much for the first team if he were to stay, even if Marco Asensio decides to leave the club this summer.

If Real Madrid really think Arribas has the potential to become a useful player for their first team, they should probably give him the chance to gain some experience and improve as a player elsewhere, whether that means a loan deal or a permanent transfer with an option to bring him back.