Lunin to continue as Real Madrid’s back-up goalkeeper next season — report

It was an unlikely scenario a couple months ago, but Andriy Lunin may now stay at Real Madrid next season and beyond according to a report published in Marca today.

Lunin, who impressed in his cameos at the end of the season, was ready to move on to a different team in search of more playing time — a completely understandable stance for a young talented goalkeeper given that playing time behind the excellent Thibaut Courtois would’ve been extremely scarce.

Real Madrid even flirted with the idea of signing Colombian David Ospina as well as American prodigy Gabriel Slonina (19) who plays for the Chicago Fire in the MLS.

But today’s report in Marca suggests that Lunin and Real Madrid have taken a ‘180-turn’, and have decided it’s best for Lunin to stay at the club next season as Courtois’s back-up. The decision reportedly stems with the stress Lunin is already facing due to the war in Ukraine and him not wanting to move cities at this time.