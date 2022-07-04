Real Madrid, Rodrygo agree contract extension through 2028 -report

Real Madrid and Rodrygo Goes have reached an agreement to extend the contract of the attacker until the summer of 2028, according to a report published today on MARCA. Rodrygo will get a significant salary raise and his release clause will also be increased to €1,000 million, per that same report.

This is very good news for Rodrygo, who completed impressive performances for the club during the last third of last season, being a crucial player in two of Real Madrid’s historic comebacks in the Champions League.

The contract extension hasn’t been signed just yet, just like Vinicius’, but Real Madrid have secured their two Brazilian attackers for the next few years. Los Blancos took a gamble on them years ago and it paid off for both parts. Rodrygo and Vinicius have become crucial players for the team’s future and with these extensions Madrid made sure that they were rewarded for their hard work and development.