Luka Jovic’s move to Fiorentina will be a permanent, free transfer — report

It had been initially thought that Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic’s move to AS Fiorentina this summer was going to be a loan move, but things have changed now, according to a few sources around Europe, including Fabrizio Romano and Marca.

Romano reported late last night that Jovic will sign with Fiorentina until 2024 with an option for two more years. Marca, meanwhile, reported a few more details about the deal itself: That it will basically be a free transfer, where Fiorentina pay nothing to Real Madrid, but Real keep 50% of Jovic’s rights on a future deal.

That is not dissimilar to Victor Chust’s deal with Cadiz, as Kiyan Sobhani wrote about extensively here, but it’s worth noting that Jovic was not on loan nor was he supposed to pan out the way he did. By all metrics, no matter how you spin it, the fact that Jovic leaves for free is a testament to how dramatically his stock has fallen over the years.

For his sake, being sold is probably for the best, as Fiorentina will be more invested in giving him proper playing time.