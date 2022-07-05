Kick-off times confirmed for Real Madrid’s pre-season games in the US

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

Real Madrid are getting set for their pre-season tour in the United States. They are part of a five team tournament (of sorts), where the teams will play a combination of games against each other across four different cities: Las Vegas, San Francisco, Dallas and Los Angeles. The five teams are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, and Club América

Not every team will play each other, but each team will get three games. Real Madrid’s games will be vs Barcelona (Las Vegas), Club América (San Francisco), and Juventus (Los Angeles)

The tournament is called Soccer Champions Tour, and is organized by AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. They just released the schedule which confirms kick-off times. Here is Real Madrid’s schedule:

Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona: Saturday, July 23, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

8:00 PM PT

Real Madrid CF vs. Club América: Tuesday, July 26, Oracle Park, San Francisco

7:30 PM PT

Real Madrid CF vs. Juventus: Saturday, July 30, Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

7:00 PM PT