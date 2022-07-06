Militao set to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid until 2028 -report

After both Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes agreed to extend their contracts with Real Madrid, defender Eder Militao has also reached an agreement with the club for a contract extension, one which will keep him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2028, according to a report from MARCA.

Just like it happened with Vinicius and Rodrygo, Militao’s release clause will also be increased to €1,000 million, per that same report. His previous deal was set to expire in 2025.

Militao became a crucial starter for Real Madrid this season when every single fan and pundit expected the club to struggle after the departures of both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. However, Militao proved to be a very reliable defender even though his form dropped a bit during the last third of the season.

The Brazilian center-back is still 24 years old and will only get better as he keeps gaining experience and learning from veteran defenders like David Alaba and Antonio Rudier