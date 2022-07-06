Jovic’s father: “It’s an opportunity for all of us to see who is right”

Luka Jovic is on his way out of Real Madrid, and this time, it will be for good. No loan deals or transfer fees will be involved. Fiorentina will pick up the Serbian for free. In return, Real Madrid shed salary and hold on to 50% of his rights on a future sale.

READ: Kiyan Sobhani breaks down the Jovic deal and what went wrong extensively.

Jovic’s father spoke to Serbian media outlet Objektiv about his son’s departure from Real Madrid.

“It is the right step,” Jovic’s father said to Objektiv. “An opportunity for all of us to see who is right and who is wrong. To look each other in the eye and see if you are strong or not.”

Jovic’s Real Madrid career was a failure, unfortunately. But fans should hope for Jovic to succeed at Fiorentina. Not least because it’s the right thing to do, but if he plays well and gets sold, Real Madrid can still make some money from him.