Sergio Santos to be sold to Leganes — report

Real Madrid Castilla right-back Sergio Santos could be one his way out on a transfer to Leganes according to a report in Marca today.

Santos, 21, has had a bright Castilla career under head-coach Raul Gonzalez. He is a skillful defender who likes to join the attack. His progress in the youth ranks also earned him an appearance against Mallorca last season when Carlo Ancelotti promoted him to the first team.

Marca’s report states that Santos, who was born in Leganes and even played in their youth ranks, will not be loaned, but rather transferred, while Real Madrid will hold on to a percentage of a future sale. This has been a trend the club has been following lately with several players, including Victor Chust and Luka Jovic.

READ: Kiyan Sobhani explains the Chust deal (here) as well as the Jovic deal (here).

If Santos is sold, it would be curious to see why Real Madrid wouldn’t loan him out first to track his development given their need for a future right-back.

It’s expected that Vinicius Tobias will be Castilla’s starting right-back next season.