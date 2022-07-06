Luis García Fernandez set to return to club as Real Madrid C coach—report

Former Real Madrid youth academy product Luis García is set to become the new coach of Real Madrid C, according to MARCA.

The report reads that García has not finalized his contract with the third team, but is close to it. He has been serving as a first-time coach the last three seasons at Barcelona-based Juvenil A club CF Damm since 2019. There is reportedly no fee paid to the departed club, but the club does reportedly support his great opportunity.

García would be the third former Madrid player to take over as coach at the youth academy for the coming season alongside Castilla coach Raul and Juvenil A coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

He joined the Real Madrid youth academy in 1996 and spent a couple seasons each with Real Madrid C and Real Madrid B. He made his senior debut with Murcia during the 2003-2004 season.

Almost 20 years later, García could be back where it all started for him and leading the next generation of Real Madrid youth academy players.