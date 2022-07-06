Jovic’s father: “Fiorentina move a good opportunity to see who’s right”

Luka Jovic’s tenure in Real Madrid was nothing short of a complete failure. The Serbian attacker has all but completed a move to Fiorentina and his father shared his feelings about the deal.

“This is the right move, it’s an opportunity for everyone to see who’s right and who’s wrong. An opportunity to look at each other right in the eye and see whether or not you’re strong enough,” he said as quoted in Serbian newspaper Objektiv.

Jovic’s move to Fiorentina is a permanent one and not a loan deal, meaning that Real Madrid have lost all hope in the striker and just wanted to get his contract off the salary books. The Serbian striker has the potential to be a relevant player for Fiorentina, but will he be able to put it all together and reach that kind of ceiling or will he have to take just another step back?