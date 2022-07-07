OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Sign Caroline Weir

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Scottish international Caroline Weir on a free transfer. Weir’s contract with Manchester City, a club she represented for four seasons, expired at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Weir was one of the first players Real Madrid were linked to for the summer transfer window, given her contractual situation. and it’s a relief to see that the club have finally announced her signing.

She’s just 27, which means she’s entering her prime. Weir was one of the best players in the FA Women’s Super League, balling with Manchester City season in, season out. She is very good at dribbling, has an eagle-eyed vision, and has an appetite for goals, especially out of the box. Two FIFA Puskas Award nominations rubber-stamps her credentials as a golazo threat.

It will be interesting to see how Toril uses Weir. Does he play her in her preferred #10 role by switching to a 4-2-3-1? Does she play as a second-striker in a 4-4-2, or will she play as one of the central midfielders in a midfield three? Only time can tell. But all we can know for now is that Las Blancas have a fantastic player on their hands.