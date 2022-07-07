Open Thread: July 7th, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

7-7-22

Today is 7-7-22. Maybe this is a sign of Cristiano coming back to Madrid? the 22 means double the chances? and the 7-7 means the perfect opportunity to sign him back has twice the chance of happening? i must study these signs more.

FLORENTINO PEREZ

One thing i love about Uncle Flo and the European culture is that he hugs every player, the superstars and the rookies alike, regardless of if he knows them personally or not. In America, things are more cold and corporate to the point that hugging someone in your line of work can almost be seen as harassment, weird and awkward.

BENZEMA y MODRIC

I am the Bane of every Madrid player over the age of 34, still in the XI gobbling up precious youngster minutes. Barring Ronaldo of course. And i patiently count down the days till they leave the club so the young can grow. The mixture of experience and youth rarely works, and when it does, it can’t be repeated again/often and isn’t sustainable in the long run. Marcelo left in glory, a CL winner, these guys still want to hang around. Madrid is an addictive place, but you have to wake up and smell the roses and dispel yourself when the time has come. Let us bare the brunt of growing pains with the youth, than to delay the inevitable with the seniors. A virtue of a good leader is knowing when to go.

ICYMI:

The Jovic Era comes to an end as the serbian talisman leaves for Italy. Kiyan digs into Rodrygo’s contract extension. Formula 1, Florentino and the Super League.