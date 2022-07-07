Kroos about an extension: “I still have one year left in my contract with Real Madrid”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is a man of patience and is not interested in signing a contract extension with the club until he makes sure that his body is ready for another season, according to reports from the Spanish press. Kroos talked to German TV channel RTL and confirmed that he is not worried.

“I feel no stress whatsoever, I still have one year left in my contract with Real Madrid. I’m totally happy there and my relationship with the club couldn’t be better,” said Kroos when asked about the matter.

The club offered him this extension but Kroos wants to feel he can still make an impact before committing to another season.

Kroos was an undisputed starter for Real Madrid this past season but it’s true that his role could change this year after the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni. While nobody is actively looking to bench Kroos, sooner or later the midfielder will decline, and it looks like Kroos isn’t interested in staying active if he’s not a key starter.