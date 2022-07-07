Cafu: “Vinicius and Rodrygo have the opportunity to make history”

Brazilian legend Cafu, known as being one of the greatest right-backs in football history, spoke in an interview with Marca which was released today to give his thoughts on the Brazilian National Team (primarily) ahead of the 2022 World Cup. In the interview, he answered a question on what he thinks the impact of Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes will be in Qatar.

“Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo have stood out at Real Madrid,” Cafu said. “There are still five months to go before the World Cup and many things can happen. However, if these players and others arrive in the same form as they are today, Brazil has a good chance of winning the World Cup. Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo have the opportunity to make history.”

Vinicius has turned into an important player for Tite on the left wing, which wasn’t the case in 2021 during periods where the Real Madrid start wasn’t even being called up. Now Vinicius and Rodrygo have an opportunity to make their mark on the international stage in a profound way.