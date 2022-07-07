Antonio Blanco to leave Real Madrid this summer—report

Antonio Blanco will leave Real Madrid this summer and has received approval from the club to depart, according to a report from Sergio Santos of Relevo.

The Castilla captain will be 22-years-old by the end of July and is ready to take the next step in his career. Another season with Raul’s Castilla has been ruled out. With the arrival of Tchouameni and the unknown status of Dani Ceballos, there is no room for Blanco in the first team. Zidane counted on the young player for a handful of matches in the 2020-2021 season, but Ancelotti has used Blanco sparingly— only producing 2 appearances for a total of 36 minutes for the first team last season.

The report from Relevo indicates that several La Liga clubs are interested in securing Antonio Blanco’s signature. Recently demoted Levante are also said to be highly interested, but the player’s priority is to play in La Liga. It is expected that Real Madrid will sell Blanco, but retain a buy-back clause or 50% of his rights like the deals that have been achieved for Victor Chust and Mario Gila. Transfermrkt currently values Antonio Blanco at €5.4, so Madrid will likely accept offers slightly lower than that figure to retain 50% of his rights.