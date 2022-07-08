Open Thread; July 8th, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

DEPARTURES

Departures are still the main focus of our club and despite the delay with Jovic to Fiorentina. We’ve begun cutting our losses and taking them too from first team to Castilla. It’s also hard to sell players that no one wants to pay for and or pay them same wages as we’re paying them because that’s what these players continually ask for at their next club, and that club refuses.

RENEWALS

We have 5 players entering their last season here with us and i’m against our club renewing anyone that isn’t Kroos, even Kroos is stretching it for me. that means after this season, if those other players (barring Kroos) don’t want to leave now or in the january transfer window. We’ll be rid of them in one go next June. Modric could follow suit too. So many good players we cannot sign because nobody wants to leave and everyone wants to honor their large contracts regardless of their playing time or lack of playing time.

FINANCE WEEKLY

I truly don’t understand what’s financially going on there in Barca. Whether it looks good or bad, i don’t trust it. I’m not one to closely watch my enemies pockets unless he’s trying to use what’s in his pockets against me, directly or indirectly.

ICYMI:

Antonio Blanco is leaving, about time. We’ve Signed Caroline Weir for the Femenino Team. Toni Kroos gives update on his extension.