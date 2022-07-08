Managing Madrid Podcast: MAILBAG: Transfer reports, lineups, and controversies.

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind discuss:

- What is our biggest weakness heading into next season?

- Can we achieve the sextuple?

- An Antonio Rudiger - Eder Militao partnership

- How does this Karim Benzema Champions League season compare to Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘13-14 season?

- The UCL turning point this season.

- The reports about Ferland Mendy being sold.

- Thoughts on Raul Gonzalez becoming coach one day

- How much of a distraction will the World Cup be?

- The club’s stance on the Real Madrid Feminino controversies

- NWSL vs Primera Division

- Do Las Blancas already have UCL DNA?

- Should Lucas Vazquez go back to right wing?

- Would we have taken Angel Di Maria back?

- World Cup breakout stars

- Real Madrid vs Liverpool over recent years

- Is Fede Valverde’s talent underrated?

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)