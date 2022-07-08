Kenti Robles Plays Full Ninety In Mexico’s Disappointing 3-0 Loss To Haiti

It’s safe to say that Mexico’s time in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship has been an utter disaster. Their 3-0 loss to Haiti followed a 1-0 defeat to Jamaica, meaning that the host’s only hope to qualify for the 2023 World Cup lies in beating the US (and likely by multiple goals) in order to secure third place in the group, which would put them in the inter-continental playoffs (three teams would then have a chance of qualifying).

Grid View Haiti’s XI Google

Mexico’s XI Google

Mexico’s possession play was lethargic and lacking in tempo, with teammates seemingly unclear about who would offer support and where. By contrast, Haiti were organized and executed without deliberation; their 4-4-2 mid-block was solid and they had clear ideas in offensive transition. It was not uncommon to see quick passes into space, well-timed runs, and support for second balls from the Haitian attack.

Kenti Robles had a night to forget, struggling alongside her teammates to stop the counter-attack and putting up a dud on offense. The Real Madrid right back was beat in the lead-up to the first goal, as Batcheba Louis won a crucial duel in the box before megging Stephany Mayor and winning a foul.

Here's a close-up on the foul that led to the PK. pic.twitter.com/ZVFppYsQ8q — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 8, 2022

Borgella duly converted from the spot and Haiti went in front inside 14 minutes.

Things got worse for Mexico in the second half:

A foul by @Miseleccionfem keeper grants Haiti a 2nd penalty kick of the night, and their 3rd of the tournament!!#HAIvMEX | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/pjfgx1mDgz — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 8, 2022

GOAL FOR HAITI!!! Emily Alvarado guesses wrong and it's 2-0



What in the Concacaf!!!#HAIvMEX | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/KHkDTMY4zN — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 8, 2022

After conceding their second, center-back Rebecca Bernal went off injured from a collision with the post.

Mexico defender Rebecca Bernal is carted off the field after a nasty collision. #HAIvMEX | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/GDZ8Dxt3g6 — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 8, 2022

Mexico then lost their other figure in defense due to a red card that was reviewed by VAR, which allowed Sherly Jeudy to score a superb free-kick.

Make that 3-0!! Sherly Jeudy curls it into the top left corner and Haiti are continuing to amaze. #HAIvMEX | 3-0 pic.twitter.com/ZS6CHGlzrD — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 8, 2022

There will be serious questions asked of Mexico and coach Monica Vergara after this, but Haiti’s performance should not be overlooked. They were genuinely the better team on the night and even managed to trouble the USWNT a few days prior. A lot of people will be rooting for the underdog vs. Jamaica on July 11.

Mexico also play their final group stage match on the same day at 10:00 pm EST.