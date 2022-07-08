 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid reportedly makes Atletico youngster Jesus Fortea signing official

The Atletico U18 player posed with a Real Madrid shirt on his Instagram

By Robert Husby
The Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid Badges Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly signed Atletico Madrid youngster Jesus Fortea on Thursday evening, according to MARCA’s Mario Cortegana.

The club has been interested in the 15-year-old for a while and have officially put pen to paper for the U18 player to join La Fabrica. The move ends the honored ‘non-aggression pact’ between the two clubs.

The youngster posted a picture on his official Instagram account of himself in the 2022-23 Real Madrid home shirt. He says in his post, “very happy with this new challenge Hala Madrid!”

Fortea reportedly told Atletico last week that he no longer wanted to be a part of their youth academy before signing with Real Madrid on Thursday evening. He will reportedly join Juvenil B under current coach Fran Beltran for the coming season.

The 15-year-old primarily plays as a right-back but can be deployed as an attacker on the right wing as well. He comes with great excitement behind him and is one for the future for Real Madrid’s youth academy.

