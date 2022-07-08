Ancelotti: “We’re back to work, but this isn’t a job, this is a thrill”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti held a meeting with some of his assistant coaches this Friday, a day ahead of the official start of the 2022-2023 pre-season for the squad. The Italian coach was asked about his feelings and delivered the following quote:

“Yes, we’re back to work but this isn’t a job, this is a thrill,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti and his staff seem ready for what’s going to be a long season for everyone within the club. It will be extremely important for the Italian coach and Antonio Pintus to design a quality pre-season, given that most of Real Madrid’s players will be playing the 2022 FIFA World Cup this winter, which is very unusual for everyone involved.

Considering how veteran some of Madrid’s crucial players are, Pintus will have to make sure that they are fresh for the last third of the season, while Ancelotti must also make sure that he makes rotations during the first portion of the campaign so that these veterans stay ready.