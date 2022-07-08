Rodrygo: “It was already a dream to come here, I’ve been here for three years and now I’m going to renew my contract.”

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo says it has been a dream come true since joining the club in an interview with Spanish outlet ABC.

“It was already a dream to come here, I’ve been here for three years and now I’m going to renew my contract.”

“I’m very proud of myself and the work I’m doing, but I still have a lot more to show.”

The 21-year-old fired back at criticisms made about Real Madrid’s ‘undeserved’ Champions League title, specifically from Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano. Its even more of a slight towards Rodrygo, who scored back-to-back goals in the remontada against City in the semi-final.

“We don’t care that people say the Champions League was luck because it wasn’t, it was hard work. Once it can be luck but not three times. City played better than us, but in the decisive minutes we were better and deserved to qualify.”

And of course the seemingly obligatory question about the failed transfer of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid was asked. Rodrygo sees it as an opportunity to compete and and hopefully one day make a case for the Ballon d’Or.

“It may have indirectly benefitted me that he didn’t come but I don’t think about that.”

“I know that I have a lot of quality and if I continue training and with this mentality, I can win it [Ballon d”or] one day. The only recipe is to work and train.”