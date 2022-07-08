Luka Jovic officially signs for Fiorentina

It’s been in the works for a long time, and it was the worst-kept secret for the past month, but now it’s official: Luka Jovic is officially a ACF Fiorentina player. Both Real Madrid and Fiorentina confirmed it on their websites and social media, and Fiorentina even uploaded multiple photos of the Serbian as his plane landed and contracts were signed.

READ: Kiyan Sobhani’s in-depth article explaining the Luka Jovic deal and what went wrong.

Real Madrid released this statement on their website:

Real Madrid C. F. and ACF Fiorentina have agreed a deal for the transfer of Luka Jović. Our club would like to express its gratitude for his work and dedication during his time at Real Madrid, where he has won 1 Champions League, 2 LaLiga titles and 2 Spanish Super Cups. Real Madrid wishes him and his family all the best in this new period of his life.

For more analysis on the Jovic situation, check out Kiyan and Matt’s segment on last night’s podcast: