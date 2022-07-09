FEMENINO OPEN THREAD: July 9th, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

WOMENS EURO SNUB

The women's EURO 2022 officially begun on July 6, 2022. We’re 4 days in. 5 femenino players have made the squad. And this is a chance for some of our players to shine on the international stage. Although Zornoza got snubbed for selection, which is weird. This is worrying as Zornoza is one of Spain’s best midfielders, if not the best there is. Yet she’s been overlooked for a national team call up.

INTERNAL CARE UNIT

Our women's team environment is not the best and i can’t imagine what these women are subject to there. The old CD TACON staff must be looked at closely and fired completely and new personnel brought in. Asllani recently come out against them since leaving for AC Milan. This is one of the main reasons players are refusing to renew their contracts and are leaving our club and we constantly have to live in the transfer market to replace them. A positive change in the environment can also affect the form of the women’s team overall.