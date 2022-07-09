Updates from the first training session of the summer

This evening at Valdebebas marked the first day of pre-season, where Carlo Ancelotti welcomed back several players, including his loanees which he has not seen train with the team in over a year.

The loanees that returned to training today were Alvaro Odriozola, Takefusa Kubo, Borja Mayoral, and Reinier Jesus. They joined several first-team players from last season: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, and Mariano Diaz. The rest of the A-team (those that took part in international duty) were still out on holiday. Five Castilla players — Luis López, Rafa Marín, Vinicius Tobias, Antonio Blanco, Juanmi Latasa — were called up.

The training itself was pretty routine. In addition to the annual medical check-ups, the players did ball-retention drills, possession and pressing exercises, and scrimmages at the end.

Florentino Perez was also around today at Real Madrid City to have conversations with Carlo Ancelotti and his staff.