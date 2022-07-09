Real Madrid offer Sergio Arribas a salary raise -report

Real Madrid are working to increase Sergio Arribas’ salary to reward him for staying in the club this summer even though he had significant offers to leave and play relevant minutes in La Liga, according to a report from MARCA.

Arribas has decided to stay and Real Madrid think it’s fair to reward him with a raise, although the expiration date of his contract and his release clause will not change. Arribas’ contract expires in 2024.

The Spanish attacker will be hoping to get some minutes with the first team this season, as Marco Asensio is expected to leave. If that happens and Real Madrid decide not to sign another player for the right wing, Arribas could eventually become an option for that position, especially if Rodrygo needs some rest.

Either way, it’s clear that Arribas will spend most of the 2022-2023 season with Castilla, something which might not be ideal for his development.