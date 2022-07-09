 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Troll Bale; Barca’s busy off-season; Fede’s nightmare vacation

Kiyan and Diego discuss the weekend’s biggest news

By Kiyan Sobhani
FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REALMADRID Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • How will Clement Lenglet do at Tottenham?
  • Will Barcelona end up with Raphina AND Ousmane Dembele? Who is the better right winger in Xavi Hernandez’s scheme
  • English media and their portrayal of Spanish clubs
  • Where does Franck Kessie fit at Barca?
  • Fede Valverde’s nightmare vacation
  • Gareth Bale’s social media video in Spanish
  • Pablo Laso
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

