Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Troll Bale; Barca’s busy off-season; Fede’s nightmare vacation

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- How will Clement Lenglet do at Tottenham?
- Will Barcelona end up with Raphina AND Ousmane Dembele? Who is the better right winger in Xavi Hernandez’s scheme
- English media and their portrayal of Spanish clubs
- Where does Franck Kessie fit at Barca?
- Fede Valverde’s nightmare vacation
- Gareth Bale’s social media video in Spanish
- Pablo Laso
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!
