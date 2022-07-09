Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Troll Bale; Barca’s busy off-season; Fede’s nightmare vacation

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

How will Clement Lenglet do at Tottenham?

Will Barcelona end up with Raphina AND Ousmane Dembele? Who is the better right winger in Xavi Hernandez’s scheme

English media and their portrayal of Spanish clubs

Where does Franck Kessie fit at Barca?

Fede Valverde’s nightmare vacation

Gareth Bale’s social media video in Spanish

Pablo Laso

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

