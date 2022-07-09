Eduardo Camavinga returns to training

Day two of pre-season has concluded at Valdebebas. Yesterday, all the loanees returned and much of the A-team (as well as some Castilla players) were present, while those who had to partake in international duty are still on holiday.

Today Eduardo Camavinga returned to training as well as he came back for his first Real Madrid practice since the season ended. Camavinga was with the France U-21 team earlier this summer.

This evening’s session kicked off at 530pm CET and consisted of tactical drills, fitness exercises and scrimmages at the end.

Real Madrid are slowly gearing up for their pre-season tour in the United States this month where they will be playing Barcelona in Las Vegas, Club América in San Francisco, and Juventus in Los Angeles. Managing Madrid will be covering the first two games in person and also doing live podcasts in Vegas and San Francisco. You can book your spot to those shows here.