Real Madrid want to sell Mariano and Odriozola -report

Real Madrid have made a decision and want to get rid of both Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola, according to a report from MARCA. Coach Carlo Ancelotti wanted to give them the chance to earn a spot in the roster during the pre-season but wasn’t impressed by what he saw, so the Italian coach has given the club the green light to try to find deals for the two players, per that same report.

Mariano is now the team’s only backup for Karim Benzema, but Ancelotti wants Eden Hazard to take care of that role as a false nine, given that Mariano is not that reliable either. On the other hand, Odriozola made his return to Real Madrid after a solid loan deal with Fiorentina, but Ancelotti is happy with Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez for the right-back spot, so the Spanish defender is expendable.

It won’t be easy for Real Madrid to find new clubs for these two players, as their value in the market is close to zero and their contracts are not affordable. However, Los Blancos have one month ahead of them to try to get rid of their contracts and they will try.